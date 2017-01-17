Flyers defense needs the edge prospect Sam Morin brings
When the Flyers acquired Chris Pronger in 2009, they did so because their defense was too soft and they needed someone to clear the crease in front of their goalies. "I wanted a guy who would make life miserable for the other team," then-general manager Paul Holmgren said at the time.
