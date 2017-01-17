Flailing Flyers lack answers for recent struggles

In this April 11, 2016, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Voorhees, N.J. Eleven losses in 14 games have made the positive vibes and good feelings from their recent 10-game winning streak feel like a distant memory. Things have gone sideways for the Flyers over the past month, and general manager Ron Hextall said "the negative energy seems to be a landslide."

