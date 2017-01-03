Five things to know about the Flyers today as they meet Columbus
Five things to know about the Flyers today as they face the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Sunday at 6 p.m.: 1. Sam Gagner, 27, is probably making Flyers GM Ron Hextall wish he had re-signed him. Gagner, who signed with Columbus as a free agent in the off-season for just $650,000, has 17 points in his last 16 outings.
