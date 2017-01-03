David Backes (concussion) returns to Bruins practice, status...
Boston Bruins' David Backes in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in Philadelphia. After missing two games due to a concussion, Bruins forward David Backes has been cleared for contact and could return to Boston's lineup Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers.
