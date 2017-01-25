Crosby, Malkin go Hollywood

Not that fans are anywhere ready to see the players leave the game, but the hockey stars did show some Hollywood potential in the latest NHL promo for the All-Star Game . The promo shows All-Stars like the Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, and Penguins' Crosby and Malkin "auditioning" for a movie.

