Caps recall forward Chandler Stephenson

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Chandler Stephenson from the Hershey Bears, their American Hockey League affiliate. After Sunday's afternoon game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Washington has three away games, so Stephenson's addition gives the Capitals an extra forward before they hit the road.

