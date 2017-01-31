BSH Radio # 95: Wayne Simmonds for President
John Barchard from Bleeding Green Nation joins Steph, Kelly and Charlie in an All-Star Weekend edition of BSH Radio. Kelly breaks down why this year's All-Star Game festivities seemed so underwhelming, and the league's questionable picks for the "Top 100 Greatest Players of All Time" list are also critiqued.
