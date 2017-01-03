BSH Radio #92: The Michael Raffl appreciation hour
What are you doing, Dave Hakstol? No, seriously, what are you doing? Boyd Gordon , Andrew MacDonald , Chris VandeVelde , Pierre-Edouard Bellemare , Dale Weise ...WHAT ARE YOU DOING? Steph, Kelly, Charlie, and Bill debate the plethora of perplexing lineup decisions the second year coach has made, and try to understand his end of game strategy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC