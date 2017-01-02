An interesting stretch awaits the Flyers

An interesting stretch awaits the Flyers

Monday

In the wake of a 10-game winning streak, the Philadelphia Flyers have hit a rough patch, with just one victory in their last seven. Granted, this would be more of a concern if they hadn't played so well Sunday night in Anaheim, where they lost 4-3 in a shootout.

