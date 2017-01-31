Aho's 1st hat trick helps Hurricanes beat Flyers to end skid

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho center, celebrates his first career hat trick goal with teammates Jordan Staal , Teuvo Teravainen and Justin Faulk, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. less Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho center, celebrates his first career hat trick goal with teammates Jordan Staal , Teuvo Teravainen and Justin Faulk, during the second period of an NHL hockey ... more Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes won 5-1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.