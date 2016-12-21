Simmonds and Voracek lift Flyers to s...

Simmonds and Voracek lift Flyers to shootout win over Capitals

Mason made 36 saves before stopping three straight shots in the shootout, Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds scored in the tiebreaker and Philadelphia beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday night. Michael Raffl and Claude Giroux scored in regulation for Philadelphia, which snapped a two-game skid that followed a 10-game winning streak.

