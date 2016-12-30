Sharks vs. Flyers Preview: San Jose l...

Sharks vs. Flyers Preview: San Jose looks for fourth in a row

San Jose plays host to the Philadelphia Flyers tonight to start a home and away back to back that will conclude in Los Angeles tomorrow night. The Sharks have won their last three games to take hold of the top of the Pacific and can win four in a row for the second time this season.

