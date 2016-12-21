Preview: Flyers at Blues

The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to prevent a repeat of last season's post-Christmas break swoon when they open a three-game road trip against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Philadelphia, which is 11-2-1 in its last 14 contests, headed into last season's break on an 8-2-2 run before mustering just five goals during a fruitless three-game trek through California.

