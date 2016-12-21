Pregame notes: After three straight scratches, Andre Burakovsky back in the lineup
Capitals winger Andre Burakovsky didn't want to be out of the lineup, but as he spent three games watching instead of playing, he thought back to what a handful of healthy scratches had done for him last season when he was in a similar slump. "It helped me last year when I was not playing really well and I sat out for two games and came back and my game just turned around from being bad to being really good," Burakovsky said.
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
