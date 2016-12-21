Philadelphia Flyers are hot heading into 2017
The Philadelphia Flyers have been playing excellent hockey all the way through the roster, which helped them to catapult up into the standings of what might be the most difficult division in by far most difficult conference. Many people can argue that the top teams are in the West, headlined by Chicago, Minnesota and San Jose, but there is an abundance of quality contenders sitting in the East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Double G Sports.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC