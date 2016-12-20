NBC Sports to Present Rematch of First Round of 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs, 12/21

NBCSN presents a rematch from the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs this week on Wednesday Night Rivalry, when Claude Giroux and the Philadelphia Flyers host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app - NBC Sports Group's live streaming platforms for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs - will provide live streaming coverage of Caps-Flyers.

