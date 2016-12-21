Forsberg ties it, Ellis wins it in SO...

Forsberg ties it, Ellis wins it in SO; Preds top Flyers 2-1

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Yuma Sun

Filip Forsberg got the tying goal midway through the third period and Ryan Ellis had the only score in the shootout, helping the Nashville Predators give the Philadelphia Flyers their second straight loss, 2-1 on Monday night. Nashville got its first win in extra time and Ellis his first successful shootout conversion this season.

