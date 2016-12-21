Flyers' Wayne Simmonds is OK to face ...

Flyers' Wayne Simmonds is OK to face Caps; tough stretch begins vs. Metro teams

Tuesday Dec 20

Exhale, Flyers fans. High-scoring right winger Wayne Simmonds, who was in the trainer's room for an hour after the Flyers' 2-1 shootout loss to Nashville on Monday night, said he is fine to play in Wednesday's matchup with visiting Washington.

