Flyers prospect Tanner Laczynski makes Team USA's World Junior hockey roster
Team USA cut roster for the the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship down to 24 players on Thursday morning and will make just one more cut before the tournament begins next Monday. That cut will be a defenseman, meaning that Flyers prospect and forward Tanner Laczynski will be on the team, which begins play on December 26 against Latvia.
