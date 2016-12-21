Flyers players visit CHOP ahead of th...

Flyers players visit CHOP ahead of the Holidays

Read more: MyFoxPhilly

The Philadelphia Flyers got into the Holiday spirit Tuesday when a number of players visited the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia! Flyers Brayden Schenn, Wayne Simmonds, Michael Del Zotto, Jakub Voracek, Steve Mason, Michael Raffl, Ivan Provorov, and a Flyers orange Santa suit-clad Travis Konecny, met with children and their families.

