Flyers players visit CHOP ahead of the Holidays

The Philadelphia Flyers got into the Holiday spirit Tuesday when a number of players visited the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia! Flyers Brayden Schenn, Wayne Simmonds, Michael Del Zotto, Jakub Voracek, Steve Mason, Michael Raffl, Ivan Provorov, and a Flyers orange Santa suit-clad Travis Konecny, met with children and their families.

