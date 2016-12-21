Flyers merry for Christmas break desp...

Flyers merry for Christmas break despite listless loss to Devils

Friday Dec 23

It's a good bet Flyers coach Dave Hakstol told his players to go into their Christmas break looking at the big picture - and not their clunker in Newark on Thursday, a 4-0 loss to a New Jersey team that had lost seven straight. The big picture: The Flyers, thanks to an 11-2-1 run, are the Eastern Conference's second wild-card team.

