Flyers merry for Christmas break despite listless loss to Devils

It's a good bet Flyers coach Dave Hakstol told his players to go into their Christmas break looking at the big picture - and not their clunker in Newark on Thursday, a 4-0 loss to a New Jersey team that had lost seven straight. The big picture: The Flyers, thanks to an 11-2-1 run, are the Eastern Conference's second wild-card team.

