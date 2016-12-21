Flyers defensemen staying offensive
Surprising production from their defense is one of the reasons the Flyers entered Wednesday ranked third in goals in the NHL. Heading into Wednesday's game against visiting Washington, Flyers defensemen had combined for a league-high 88 points and had recorded a point in 30 of 34 games.
