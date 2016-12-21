Capitals expect intense, physical game with rival Flyers
Toward the end of November and beginning of December, Washington's scorers weren't scoring, the penalty kill wasn't killing and murmurs were swirling the 2016-17 Capitals just didn't have last season's killer instinct, when the team sprinted away from the rest of the NHL en route to a President Trophy-winning 120-point campaign. The last seven games have quieted the skeptics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC