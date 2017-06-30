The Latest: Alfredsson stepping down as Senators adviser

The Latest: Alfredsson stepping down ...

Saturday Jul 1 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Daniel Alfredsson is stepping down as Ottawa Senators senior adviser of hockey operations, saying he has decided to take a break from the game and evaluate what's next. The longtime Senators captain says even though he's leaving the Senators front office, he and his family are remaining in Ottawa.

