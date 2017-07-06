Ottawa Senators: The Benefit of Bringing Back Viktor Stalberg
As the dust begins to settle on free agency the Ottawa Senators continue to stand pat, but one name is still linked to them, Viktor Stalberg. Stalberg was a trade deadline acquisition for the Ottawa Senators and although he never really found his game offensively in his short time in Ottawa, he was a responsible defensive forward.
