Daniel Alfredsson Leaves the Ottawa Senators' Front Office

In what was already an eventful day on July 1st, an unexpected announcement came from the Ottawa Senators as Daniel Alfredsson , who spent the previous two seasons as Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations, will be leaving the organization . "After two enjoyable years learning about the front office of hockey with the Senators, I'm pleased to pass along that I've made the decision to step away from the game and will take this time to evaluate what professional challenge I will pursue next."

