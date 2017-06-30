Daniel Alfredsson is leaving the Senators, stepping away from the game
Daniel Alfredsson salutes the crowd after skating with the Ottawa Senators one last time in Ottawa on Thursday December 4, 2014. Alfredsson, who is widely regarded as the best player to wear Ottawa colours, has been serving as the team's senior adviser of hockey operations for the past two years.
