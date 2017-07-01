Daniel Alfredsson announces he is lea...

Daniel Alfredsson announces he is leaving Senators' front office

After spending the past two seasons working in the Ottawa Senators' front office as a senior advisor of hockey operations, Daniel Alfredsson announced on Saturday that he is leaving the organization and for the time being stepping away from the game of hockey. "After two enjoyable years learning about the front office of hockey with the Senators, I'm pleased to pass along that I've made the decision to step away from the game and will take this time to evaluate what professional challenge I will pursue next," said Alfredsson in a team statement.

