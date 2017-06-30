With Ryan Miller leaving, Canucks nee...

With Ryan Miller leaving, Canucks need a Plan B (and C) in net

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Vancouver Courier

According to reports , Ryan Miller is set to follow in the footsteps of Greg Goldberg and Julie "The Cat" Gaffney , joining the formerly mighty Ducks. It's a move that makes sense for Miller, as he would join a Cup contender that is close to his family in Los Angeles, and it makes sense for Anaheim, as they need an experienced and reliable backup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,014 • Total comments across all topics: 282,160,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC