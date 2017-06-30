With Ryan Miller leaving, Canucks need a Plan B (and C) in net
According to reports , Ryan Miller is set to follow in the footsteps of Greg Goldberg and Julie "The Cat" Gaffney , joining the formerly mighty Ducks. It's a move that makes sense for Miller, as he would join a Cup contender that is close to his family in Los Angeles, and it makes sense for Anaheim, as they need an experienced and reliable backup.
