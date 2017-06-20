This Nova Scotia teen is about to become a Senator
Shane Bowers puts on an Ottawa Senators jersey after being selected by the team during the first round of the NHL draft, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Chicago. When Shane Bowers was a child, his room was decked out in Ottawa Senators memorabilia - and now he's poised to wear the jersey for real.
