The Senators Will Survive the Loss of Marc Methot

After five seasons and 304 games in a Senators uniform, the lovable local Marc Methot has moved on to another team-whether that will be Vegas or elsewhere due to a trade remains to be seen. His presence in the community and his insightful interviews made him easily one of the most likeable players on the team since the 2012-13 season, and I'm sure there are plenty of people in the city of Ottawa that are extremely sad to see him go.

