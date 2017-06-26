Senators sign forward Pyatt to 2-year extension worth $2.2 million
The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tom Pyatt to a two-year, one-way contract extension worth US$2.2 million. The Thunder Bay, Ont., native scored nine goals and added 14 assists in 82 games with the Senators last season, while adding two goals in 14 playoff games.
