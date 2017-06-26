Senators Select Goaltender Jordan Hol...

Senators Select Goaltender Jordan Hollett 183rd Overall

Saturday Jun 24

With the 183rd selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the Ottawa Senators have selected goaltender Jordan Hollett from the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers. Hollett played two previous seasons with the Regina Pats as a backup goalie, improving in his second year with a 90.1 save percentage and 2.83 goals against average.

Chicago, IL

