Senators Select Goaltender Jordan Hollett 183rd Overall
With the 183rd selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the Ottawa Senators have selected goaltender Jordan Hollett from the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers. Hollett played two previous seasons with the Regina Pats as a backup goalie, improving in his second year with a 90.1 save percentage and 2.83 goals against average.
