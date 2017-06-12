Senators ask Dion Phaneuf to waive no-move clause for expansion draft
The Ottawa Senators have asked Dion Phaneuf to waive his no-movement clause for the purpose of exposing him in the Las Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft. The Ottawa Senators have reportedly asked defenceman Dion Phaneuf to waive his no-movement clause for the purpose of exposing him in the June 21 NHL expansion draft.
