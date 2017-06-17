Rumor Rundown: Phaneuf or Methot Could Go Today
Codi Ceci has been informed by the Ottawa Senators that he'll be protected in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. That means either Dion Phaneuf or Marc Methot are likely on their way out of the Senators organization.
