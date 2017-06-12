Reports: Hartnell, Ladd, Boychuk not ...

Reports: Hartnell, Ladd, Boychuk not asked to waive no-move clauses

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MSNBC

Monday was the deadline for NHL teams to ask players to waive no-movement clauses so they could be exposed to the NHL expansion draft on June 21. With that deadline looming we learned about a couple of players that have been asked to waive, including Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf and Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury . We also learned about a few players that were not asked to waive their no-move clauses and will have to be protected by their teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC