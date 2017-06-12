Reports: Hartnell, Ladd, Boychuk not asked to waive no-move clauses

Monday was the deadline for NHL teams to ask players to waive no-movement clauses so they could be exposed to the NHL expansion draft on June 21. With that deadline looming we learned about a couple of players that have been asked to waive, including Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf and Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury . We also learned about a few players that were not asked to waive their no-move clauses and will have to be protected by their teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.