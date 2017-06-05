Ottawa Senators trade rumours: Could ...

Ottawa Senators trade rumours: Could Matt Duchene end up in Ottawa?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Silver Seven

In a segment with Edmonton's 630 CHED sports radio on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman had an interesting thought : could the Senators be looking at Matt Duchene again? They'd been rumoured to be in the mix more than a year ago, only for that to go nowhere. But now with the Sens having made the conference finals, they may be looking to go all-in before Kyle Turris and then especially Erik Karlsson require extensions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,666 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC