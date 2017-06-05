Ottawa Senators trade rumours: Could Matt Duchene end up in Ottawa?

In a segment with Edmonton's 630 CHED sports radio on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman had an interesting thought : could the Senators be looking at Matt Duchene again? They'd been rumoured to be in the mix more than a year ago, only for that to go nowhere. But now with the Sens having made the conference finals, they may be looking to go all-in before Kyle Turris and then especially Erik Karlsson require extensions.

