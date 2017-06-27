Ottawa Senators sign goaltender Mike Condon to three-year extension

The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Mike Condon to a three-year contract extension worth an average annual value of US$2.4 million per season. Condon, 27, was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for the team's fifth-round draft pick in 2017 on Nov. 2. He went on to play valuable minutes in relief of regular starter Craig Anderson, who periodically took time off to be with his wife Nicholle as she fought cancer.

