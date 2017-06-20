Ottawa Senators' Erik Karlsson gets s...

Ottawa Senators' Erik Karlsson gets short shrift at NHL awards

14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

It was difficult to say what was more upsetting about the NHL Awards on Wednesday night: that Erik Karlsson didn't win the Norris Trophy for the second straight season, or that three of the voters had him fifth on their ballots. Neither made much sense.

