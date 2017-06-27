Ottawa Senators 2017 free agency preview 41 minutes ago | Ryan Dixon
As a budget-conscious team, Ottawa has not historically been a huge player in free agency. Most of the team's big moves have come via trade in recent years, including a 2016 summer centre swap that sent Mika Zibanejad to the New York Rangers and returned Derick Brassard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC