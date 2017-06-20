NHL Schedule Release: 12 Games We're ...

NHL Schedule Release: 12 Games We're Most Excited About

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BleacherReport

It's now completely official-there's no time off for an Olympic break in February and All-Star Weekend is booked for Tampa on January 27 and 28. New wrinkles include a couple of preseason games in China for the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings, a midseason jaunt to Europe for the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators and two new locations for outdoor games, in Ottawa and at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. We've also got a new arena in Detroit and a brand-new team ready to launch in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC