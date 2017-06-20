NHL Schedule Release: 12 Games We're Most Excited About

It's now completely official-there's no time off for an Olympic break in February and All-Star Weekend is booked for Tampa on January 27 and 28. New wrinkles include a couple of preseason games in China for the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings, a midseason jaunt to Europe for the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators and two new locations for outdoor games, in Ottawa and at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. We've also got a new arena in Detroit and a brand-new team ready to launch in Las Vegas.

