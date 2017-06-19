NHL Mock Draft 2017: Ottawa Senators select Jason Robertson with no. 28 pick
The Ottawa Senators aren't used to picking this late in the draft, but we here at Silver Seven believe they can still get a productive piece for the future. That's the reason we're selecting Jason Robertson of the Kingston Frontenacs, a 6'2", 194 lb left-wing.
