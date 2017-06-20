NHL Draft 2017: ESPN projects New Jersey Devils will take UMass...

ESPN Insider's Corey Pronman released his latest 2017 NHL mock draft Thursday morning and projects Makar, a defenseman widely considered one of the top prospects in this year's draft, to go first overall to the New Jersey Devils. While Makar is rated the top North American defenseman in the NHL Central Scouting's rankings, his name hasn't typically been associated with the top overall pick in the draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.