New York Rangers: Top five trade dest...

New York Rangers: Top five trade destinations for Nick Holden

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Blue Line Station

May 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden scores a goal past Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson during the first period of game four of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports The Rangers had options and they decided to protect Holden from the expansion draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Line Station.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,399 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC