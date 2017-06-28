Methot confident he can compliment St...

Methot confident he can compliment Stars' offensive d-men

16 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Methot started last week as a member of the Ottawa Senators but was left unprotected when Dion Phaneuf opted not to waive his no-movement clause. He was plucked during the expansion draft process by Vegas and then dealt to Dallas , as the Golden Knights recouped another draft pick and a prospect goalie.

