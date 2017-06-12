Matt O'Connor will not be qualified
With announcements of Chris Neil not returning and Erik Karlsson undergoing surgery coming earlier today, Pierre Dorion didn't stop there by announcing goaltender Matt O'Connor will not be extended a qualifying offer this off-season. O'Connor, who's now 25 years old and a pending RFA, was signed by the Senators out of Boston University as one of the top college free agents available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.
Add your comments below
Ottawa Senators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|6
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Jay
|1
|Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|adcrebecca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC