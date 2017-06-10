Keep or flip? Dion Phaneuf, Keith Yandle may be exposed in expansion draft
It's staggering how close the Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft is to really kicking into gear, and the pool of quality available players remains a pretty big mystery. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman provided some really fascinating possibilities in the latest edition of the always-essential "30 Thoughts," with two big names possibly being left exposed: Dion Phaneuf of the Ottawa Senators and Keith Yandle of the Florida Panthers.
