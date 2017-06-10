Keep or flip? Dion Phaneuf, Keith Yan...

Keep or flip? Dion Phaneuf, Keith Yandle may be exposed in expansion draft

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: MSNBC

It's staggering how close the Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft is to really kicking into gear, and the pool of quality available players remains a pretty big mystery. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman provided some really fascinating possibilities in the latest edition of the always-essential "30 Thoughts," with two big names possibly being left exposed: Dion Phaneuf of the Ottawa Senators and Keith Yandle of the Florida Panthers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Senators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa Senators owner accuses drug company of l... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 6
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News How Much is Alex Chiasson Worth? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Is it Fair to Make a Public Appeal for a Live O... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
Curious About Andrew Hammond Rookie Cards? Ther... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Jay 1
News Ottawa police to face off against Sens' Bobby R... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Should The Ottawa Senators Tank? (Jan '15) Jan '15 adcrebecca 1
See all Ottawa Senators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Senators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,092 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC