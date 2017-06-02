House begins debating N Carolina budg...

House begins debating N Carolina budget plan

7 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

House Republicans advanced Wednesday their spending plan for North Carolina state government, which includes teacher and state employee pay increases that put the measure increasingly at odds with the Senate GOP's rival budget proposal. Republicans countered that it demonstrates commitment to solving major problems such as the state's heroin and opioid crisis and a failing child protection system while shielding taxpayers from tax or fee increases.

