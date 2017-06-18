Fleury among players exposed for Vegas NHL expansion draft

Three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Marc-Andre Fleury , Nashville forward James Neal and Anaheim defenseman Sami Vatanen are among the high-profile players available for the Vegas Golden Knights to select in the NHL expansion draft. Now it's on Golden Knights general manager George McPhee to spend the next three days poring over the list of available players and select one from each of the NHL's 30 teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.