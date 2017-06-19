Filip Ahl heading back to Sweden
Filip Ahl, the Sens' 109th overall pick in 2015, will be leaving North America to join Orebro HK in the SHL. Last year, Ahl showed his commitment to playing in North America by entering the CHL import draft, and being chosen by the Regina Pats 31st overall.
